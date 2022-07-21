Drake, James, 51, died May 15, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Crosspointe Baptist Church, with full military honors.
Hardesty, Charles, 53, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at By His Side Fellowship Church in Owensboro. Burial: Sugar Grove Road Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Martin, Annie, 83, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Mercer, Lindy, 92, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Third Baptist Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Neal, Vivian, 98, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Parrish, Ramona, 60, died Wednesday. Service: 7 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2022, at Houghlin-Greenwell Funeral Home in Bardstown. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Ramey, Joan, 90, died June 25, 2022. Service: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home.
Sartain, Debra, 64, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Livermore General Baptist Church. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Stringer, Lynn, 86, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Memorial Chapel. Burial: Sacramento Methodist Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Willis, Suzanne, 79, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at First Christian Church in Owensboro. Interment: First Christian Church Columbarium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
