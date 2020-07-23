Atwell, Barry, 66, Lewisport, died Monday. Funeral Services will be held at noon on Thursday at Lewisport Baptist Church, with burial at a later date.
Brown, Bernice, 86, died Sunday. Graveside services will be at 2 p.m. on Friday at Nickel Ridge Cemetery.
Clark, Gladys, 94, Livermore, died Sunday. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Richland Baptist Cemetery. Services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com. There will be no public visitation.
Cox, L.B., 81, died Monday. Services will be noon Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and again from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.
Fulkerson, Ruby, 90, died Monday. Services will be streamed live on www.musterfuneralhomes.com at 11 a.m. Thursday.
Marsch, Walter, 65, died Sunday. Funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. Friday at Sts. Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and Friday after noon at church.
