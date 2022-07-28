Barnes, Ellen, 94, died Monday, July 18, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Crume, Kurt, 83, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday at Beaver Dam Baptist Church. Burial: Pond Run Cemetery, with full military honors. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
Dawson, Mary, 59, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Gomez, Sister Sara Marie, 78, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Mount Saint Joseph.
Kinnerson, Brian, 47, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Friendship Baptist Church. Burial: Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Keown, Tommy, 72, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Service: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Vashwood Beach House.
Krampe, James, 87, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Entombment: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Layson, Janet, 76, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
McKenney, Florine, 97, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Nimmo, Delilah, 3, died Sunday. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Render, Brian, 56, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Bevil Bros Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Shrewsberry, Robert, 58, died Saturday. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Friday at St. Pius X Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6 p.m., Thursday and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Taylor, David, 86, died Monday, July 11, 2022. Service: Noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Weeks, Rory, 58, died Thursday, July 7, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Sunday at Yellow Creek Park, shelter 3N and 3S. A fellowship and BBQ will follow until noon at the shelter.
Whitsett, Ernest, 94, died Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Cedar Hills Cemetery in Princeton.
Willis, Suzanne, 79, died Wednesday, January 19, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 30, 2022, at First Christian Church in Owensboro. Interment: First Christian Church Columbarium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
