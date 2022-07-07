Bartholomy, David, 79, died Saturday, June 18, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the Brescia University Chapel. A reception will follow in the Brescia University cafeteria.
Brown, John, 64, died Saturday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Kelly Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday, followed by a Masonic service at 7 p.m., and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Dame, Danny, 64, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Davis, Ernie, 80, died Wednesday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 8 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Dooley, Harry, 86, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Ivy Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Hagan, Martha, 89, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Living Faith Baptist Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Hawes, Benjamin, 78, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Hawes Family Graveyard in Eastern Daviess County. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Nevaline, 90, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Virginia, 91, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Burial: Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Jones, Lorrayne, 95, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at East Lawn Cemetery in Hanson. Burial: East Lawn Cemetery.
McCamish, Ralph, 64, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Garfield Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Burial: Custer Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, with a Masonic service at 7 p.m., and after 9 a.m. Friday at the church.
McCrady, Christopher, 46, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Community Church in Calhoun.
Payne, Herman, 81, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial: Rosehill — Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Roach, William, 61, died Friday, June 24, 2022. Service: Noon Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Thomas, David, 62, died Sunday. Service: Noon Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: West Drake Cemetery.
Tichenor, Todd, 75, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Sebastian Catholic Church. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 8 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Musters Funeral Home in Calhoun.
Wininger, Brenda, 73, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery.
Commented