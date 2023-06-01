Allgood, Ima, 80, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Crosspointe Baptist Church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Chappell, Ivory, 40, died Sunday, May 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Fourth Street Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Monday morning at Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday at McFarland Funeral Home and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Cooper, Bessie, 101, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Glasscock, Vinnie, 98, died Friday, May 26, 2023. Service: Noon Friday at Hardinsburg United Methodist Church. Burial: Hudson Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Hicks, Lisa, 57, died Sunday, May 21, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at New Covenant Crossroads Church, Beaver Dam.
Phelps, John, 79, died Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Service: Noon Saturday at Cedar Grove General Baptist Church, Olaton.
Pollock, Harry, 83, died Saturday, May 27, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Skimehorn, Betty, 94, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
