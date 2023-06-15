Allen, John, 89, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Boarman, James, “Noble”, 69, died Thursday, December 1, 2022. Service: 11:15 a.m. Saturday at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery, towards the back of the cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Carrico, Joseph, 91, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. Michael Catholic Church, Cannelton, Indiana. Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Tell City, Indiana. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday and 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Monday at Huber Funeral Home, Cannelton Chapel.
Dennis, Rosa, 80, died Monday. Service: Noon Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Nebo Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Hayden, Linda, 85, died Monday. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Herndon, Tom, 66, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
Gish, Linda, 84, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Burial: Shaver’s Cemetery, Lynn City. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Luellen, Wanda, 92, died Saturday. Service: Noon Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Burial: Bells Run Baptist Church Cemetery, Ohio County. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Menley, Mark, 65, died Sunday, May 21, 2023. Service: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Faith Church, Weldon Spring, Missouri. Funeral Mass: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Valley Park, Missouri.
Mincy, Ernie, 58, died Thursday, June 8, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday at Pleasant Hope General Baptist Church. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Nelson, Marilyn, 90, died Tuesday. Funeral Mass: Noon Thursday at Immaculate Parrish. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Owens, Thelma, 89, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: James Parker Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Quintin, Adrian, 72, died Tuesday. Service: 1:30 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Szemethy, Rita, 84, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery.
Whitaker, Luie, 68, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Calhoun Baptist Church. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Whitfill, Patricia, 83, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 8 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Williams, Clyde, 84, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
