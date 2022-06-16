Chilton, Glenn, 62, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Woodward Valley Baptist Church. Burial: Woodward Valley Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Combs, John, 92, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center.
McHenry, Bernard, 66, died Thursday. Service: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Moreland Park with a repast to follow at Club Unk Bar and Restaurant.
Monarch, JoNell, 82, died July 21, 2021. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery.
Smallwood, Charlie, 85, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Mount Moriah Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Trogden, Tracy, 53, died Monday. Service: Noon Friday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
