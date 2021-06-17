Boyd, Virginia, 102, died Monday. Service: Noon Thursday at Mount Carmel Baptist Church. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Thursday.
Boyken, Judith, 81, died Monday. Graveside service: 4 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Hope Cemetery, McLean County and streaming live at musterfuneralhomes.com.
Knight, L.D., 97, died May 26. Graveside service: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 26, at Bardstown Cemetery, 801 N. Third St., Bardstown.
Mattingly, Lora, 99, died Sunday. Service: Noon Thursday at Corinth Baptist Church, McQuady. Burial: McQuady Cemetery, McQuady. Visitation: After 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
Michie, Della, 65, died Sunday. Memorial service: Noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Starr, Brenda, died June 2. Memorial service: After 10 a.m. Monday at St. Francis of Assisi, 7503 Peavine Road, Crossville, TN 38558.
Commented