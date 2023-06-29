Baker, Michael, 66, died Monday. Service: Noon Friday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 7 p.m., Thursday and 9 to 11:30 a.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory.
Busick, Wilma, 97, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Chambers, Danny, 76, died Friday, June 23, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Livermore City Hall Building. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Livermore City Hall Building.
Dupin, Regina, 64, died Sunday. Service: Noon Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Pile Cemetery, Harned. Visitation: 8 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Elliott, Steven, 60, died Saturday, June 10, 2023. Service: Noon on Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Hartford Memorial Chapel. Visitation: 11 a.m. Sunday, July 16, 2023, at the Hartford Memorial Chapel.
Frashure, Ray, 90, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Herndon, Tom, 66, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, July 29, 2023, at the funeral home.
Howard, Joseph, 80, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Knottsville. Burial: St. Lawrence Catholic Church Cemetery.
Martin, John, 78, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory.
McClelland, Mary, 83, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Cloverport Baptist Church. Burial: Cloverport Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Cloverport Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Mundy, Thessalonian, 74, died Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Service: Noon Friday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Newcomb, Tammy, 59, died Sunday. Burial: 10 a.m. Friday in South Hampton Church Cemetery.
Piper, Larry, 76, died Monday, June 19, 2023. Service: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in the community room at 530 Yale Place, Owensboro.
Simpson, Connie Jo, 73, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Richland Baptist Church Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Steele, Cindy, 66, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Commented