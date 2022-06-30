Bratcher, David, 75, died Sunday. Service: 4 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Carroll, Charles, 89, died Wednesday. Graveside service: 1:30 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery in Radcliff.
Henderson, Tammy, 61, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
James, Jeffery, 59, died Sunday. Service: 3 p.m. Friday at Bevil Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation: 1 p.m. Friday for family and 1:30 p.m. Friday for the public.
Neal, Chad, 42, died Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Greenbrier Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Thomson, Samuel, 83, died Friday. Services: 11 a.m. Thursday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. Thursday until the time of service at Yellow Creek Baptist Church.
Walker, Wendell, 91, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
