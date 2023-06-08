Aldridge, Hazel, 94, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Utica Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Boarman, James, “Noble”, 69, died Thursday, December 1, 2022. Service: 11:15 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023, at Mater Dolorosa Cemetery, towards the back of the cemetery. Family and friends are welcome to attend.
Crabtree, Ronald, 64, died Monday. Service: 5 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Ellis, Nancy, 81, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Owensboro Memorial Gardens with enichement following in the Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Evans, Helen Yvonne, 84, died Friday. Services: 1 p.m. Saturday at Mt. Liberty Church Cemetery, Morgantown. There will be no visitation.
Griffith, Merle, 85, died Monday, May 29, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at Zion Baptist Church, Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro, and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Monday at the church.
Grimes, Barbara, 76, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home, Bowling Green. Burial: Fairview Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Hunter, Melissa, 61, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Kendall, Shirley, 74, died Friday, June 2, 2023. Service: Noon Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: 3 p.m. Friday at New Suthards Cemetery, Hopkins County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Kidd, Tommy, 48, died Saturday. Service: Noon Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Corley Chapel Cemetery.
Laughary, Ricky, 39, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Service: 7 p.m. Thursday at Covenant Community Church, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Libs, Matthew, 55, died Friday, June 2, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home. Burial: Noon Friday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Menley, Mark, 65, died Sunday, May 21, 2023. Service: 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 23, 2023, at Faith Church, Weldon Spring, Missouri. Funeral Mass: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Valley Park, Missouri.
Shenfish, Robert, 57, died Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: 2 p.m. Thursday at Kentucky Veteran’s Cemetery West, Hopkinsville, with military honors. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
White, James, 86, died Monday, May 22, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Sebring, Florida. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Commented