Combs, John, 92, died Tuesday, May 31, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center on the campus of Kentucky Wesleyan College. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Sunday, July 3, 2022, at the Jack T. Wells Activity Center.
Cooper, Sheila, 58, died Sunday. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Monday, June 13, 2022, at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville.
Dockins-Rohrer, Neva, 98, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Enlow, Donald, 80, died Sunday. Service: 3 p.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Hawkins, Anthony, 57, died Sunday. Service: noon Friday at The Pentecostal Church of God in Christ, Greenville.
Hill, Mary, 81, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Burial: Friendship Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Morris, Betty, 87, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Spaetti, Martha, 94, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Rupert Catholic Church in Newburgh. Burial: St. Rupert Catholic Church cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Wright, Elwanda, 93, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Island Community Cemetery. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
