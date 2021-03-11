Funerals
Cundiff, Betty, 94, died Feb. 6. Graveside service: 11 a.m. April 5 at Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery, Ohio County.
Davis, William, 100, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Towers Chapel Methodist Church in Sacramento. Burial: Free Union Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Horton, Richard, 64, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Monday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: From 12 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Porter, Joseph, 70, died Sunday. Service: 7 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: From 3 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Sheffield, Joy, 68, died Monday. Services: 2 p.m. Thursday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial will follow in Stewart Cemetery near Cromwell. Visitation: 9 a.m. until funeral time on Thursday at the funeral home.
Sweeney, Glendel, 72, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Joines Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: After 5 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Walter, Alan, 67, died Jan. 9. Celebration of Life: 3 p.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: After 1 p.m. Saturday.
Weatherholt, Walter, 75, died Tuesday. Celebration of life: 7 p.m. Saturday at Rockport Church of Nazarene Fellowship Hall.
Commented