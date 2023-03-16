Capps, Helen, 84, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Shavers Chapel Methodist Church, Muhlenburg County. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Hall, Richard, 82, died Sunday. Service: 6 p.m. Saturday at Masonville United Methodist Church. Visitation: 5 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Howard, Phyllis, 83, died Wednesday, Mar. 8, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Jones, Virginia, 87, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: New Hope Cemetery, Grandview, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Mingus, Elma, 68, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Pisgah Baptist Church Cemetery near Cloverport. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Winstead, Wilbur, 75, died Tuesday, Mar. 7, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
