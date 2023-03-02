Abner, Marion, 91, died Saturday. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: Noon until service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Hagerman, Ina, 90, died Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Harris, Mike, 72, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Cloverport Community Church.
Heal, Martha, 93, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hanahan, Elizabeth, 77, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Kamuf, Frank, 85, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery, Patronville, Indiana. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 to 9:30 a.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana.
Manley, Gerald, 80, died Monday, Feb. 20, 2023. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the First Baptist Church of Umatilla, Umatilla, Florida.
Neely, Christopher, 40, died Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. Service: 4 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Parrish, Charles, 68, died Thursday. Service: 7 p.m. Friday at Houghlin Greenwell Funeral Home, Bardstown. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Stinnett, Marie, 85, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Travis, Billy, 75, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Sacramento Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
