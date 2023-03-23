Buchanan, Gale, 85, died Sunday. Memorial service: 2 p.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Edwards, Mona, 85, died Monday. Services: 2 p.m. Saturday, March 25, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.
Endl, Scott, 54, died Monday. Graveside service: 10 a.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at Fairmount Cemetery, Central City. Burial to follow.
Harrison, Sarah, 83, died Sunday. Service: Noon Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Hayden, John, 88, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church. Burial: St. Alphonsus Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Horn, John, 83, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday at Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church. Entombment: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of Mass on Thursday at Saints Joseph and Paul Catholic Church.
Johnson, Stephen, 58, died Saturday, Mar. 11, 2023. Service: 4 p.m. Monday at Crosspointe Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at the church.
Kelton, Jonathan, 50, died Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, Apr. 2, 2023, at the Owensboro Riverfront.
Kyle, Evelyn, 96, died Monday. Funeral services: 3 p.m. Thursday, March 23, 2023, at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Sorgho. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Latham, Oleta, 82, died Monday. Graveside services: Noon Thursday at Dunmor Cemetery. Burial to follow.
McRath, Earnell, 60, died Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. Funeral service: 4 p.m. Saturday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro. Visitation and viewing: 3 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Moseley, Mary, 91, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Mullican, Patricia, 70, died Sunday. A Daughters of the Nile service: 6 p.m. Friday, followed by an Eastern Star service and funeral service at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Philpot, Ruth, 98, died Sunday. Services: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home.
Quisenberry Jr., W.E. ‘Bill,’ 75, died Sunday. Funeral services: 3 p.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Visitation: 12:30 until 3 p.m. Saturday at Musters in Calhoun.
Troutman, Ouida, 80, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Pleasant Hope Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Wathen, Sandra, 76, died Tuesday. Services: 10 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Parish. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m., with prayers being said at 6 p.m., on Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, 2023, at Immaculate Parish.
White, Samuel, 75, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Wootton, Debra, 66, died Saturday. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with prayers at 1 p.m., Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. A graveside service will follow at St. Lawrence Cemetery.
Yerington, Richard, 68, died Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at First Christian Church, Owensboro. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the church.
