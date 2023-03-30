Beckman, Jessie, 82, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
DeGraef, Ray, 69, died Monday. Service: 3:30 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Ford, Patricia, 71, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Holloway, Alton, 55, died Wednesday, Mar. 15, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at First Free Will Baptist Church, Owensboro. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Lee, Charlotte, 61, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Sorgho. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
McClellan, Janie died Saturday, Mar. 18, 2023. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Pile, Timothy, 59, died Saturday. Service: 7 p.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Smiley, Oneida, 83, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery. Visitation: 3:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Smith, Vena, 87, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Sutton, Eleanor, 93, died Thursday, Mar. 23, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Commented