Butler, Larry, 76, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Harned United Methodist Church. Burial: Harned Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
McCoy, Ralph, 86, died Monday. Service: 6 p.m. Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: 11 a.m. Saturday at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Tipton, Nelvis, 69, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Tongate, Gloria, 75, died Saturday. Service: 3 p.m. Thursday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Burial: Serenity Hills. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Wells, Douglas, 64, died. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery.
