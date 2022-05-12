Funerals
Barker, Julia, 65, died Monday, May 2, 2022. Funeral Mass: Noon EST Friday at Cathedral of the Assumption in Louisville. Burial: 10 a.m. Saturday at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery in Owensboro. Visitation: 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. EST Thursday at Newcomer Cremation, Funerals, & Receptions in Louisville and 11 a.m. EST until the funeral mass Friday at the church.
Bolton, Roger, 71, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Revival House Church. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Brake, Wilma, 81, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Galloway, Betty, 85, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Interment: First Presbyterian Church. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Gray, Wanda, 82, died Sunday. Service: 4:30 p.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Brier Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 2:30 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Miller, Ronnie, 87, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Memorial Chapel in Sacramento. Burial: Brier Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Murphy, Gregory, 36, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Horse Branch Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Smith, Nathaniel, 47, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Commented