Chappell, Nancy, 75, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Eisele, Jo Ann, 85, died Saturday. Service: noon Saturday at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel, in Evansville, Indiana. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery, Owensboro. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Everly, David, 78, died Saturday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday in the Chapel of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Grant, Françoise, 84, died Thursday, May 12, 2022. Service: noon Friday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Gregory, John, 58, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery.
McCarthy, James, 81, died Saturday. Service: noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Moreland, Rebecca, 101, died Thursday, May 12, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday and from noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Rafferty, Jessie, 94, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Woodruff, Jimmy, 86, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral Saturday at the funeral home.
