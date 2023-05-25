Cunningham, Stephen, 68, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Evans, Cynthia, 68, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Everly, Mark, 63, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Heltsley, Anna, 83, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Hicks, Lisa, 57, died Sunday, May 21, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, June 24, 2023, at New Covenant Crossroads Church, Beaver Dam.
Hollander, Jayne, 75, died Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday at Pearson’s Funeral Home, Louisville.
Jones, Rosie, 80, died Monday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Knight, Iva, 84, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Union Chapel General Baptist Church. Burial: Union Chapel General Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
McFarling, Florence, 93, died Friday, May 19, 2023. Service: Noon Friday in the chapel of James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Moore, David, 65, died Friday, May 19, 2023. Service: 12:30 p.m. Friday at Nickel Ridge Cemetery with the burial to follow. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until noon Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Napier, Michael, 59, died Friday, May 19, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Rosine Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Page, Mindy, 37, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Parks, Peggy, 91, died Sunday. Service: 10 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Sallee, Bobby, 88, died Monday. Service: Noon Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Shelton, Jerry, 83, died Thursday, May 18, 2023. Service: 6 p.m. Friday at Yellow Creek Baptist Church. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Smith, Mary, 90, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, Sorgho. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Smith, Suzann, 54, died Friday. Funeral services: Noon Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Young, Carroll, 86, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Commented