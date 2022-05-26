Allen, Kendall, 79, died Friday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Drury, Mary, 90, died Friday, January 28, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. Peter of Alcantara Catholic Church. Burial: St. Peter Cemetery in Stanley.
Eaves, Odie, 81, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Bethabara Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Evans, Jenny, 47, died Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and from 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Goff, Charles, 91, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Corinth Baptist Church in McQuady. Burial: McQuady Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday and from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Mason, Thomas, 83, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Mt. Eden Baptist Church. Burial: Mt. Eden Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Nolan, Elaine, 92, died Monday, May 9, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Weaver, Lois, 82, died Friday. Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Christopher Catholic Church in Radcliff. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. at the church. A second mass will be held prior to burial at St. Anthony Catholic Parish in Utica at 11 a.m. (CST) Friday with visitation beginning at 9:30 a.m. (CST) at the church.
