Atchison, Nellemae, 85, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Hackleman Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Bolen, Gina, 44, died Saturday. Service: Noon Thursday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Claycomb, Earlene, 71, died Friday. Service: 6 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
DeVary, Wanda, 81, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial: Cedar Grove Cemetery in Bremen. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Guthrie, Dianne, 84, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home Chapel. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Pruden, Mary, 90, died Monday. Service: Noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Roberts, Jackie, 86, died Monday, April 24, 2023. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Owensboro.
Rose, Linda, 83, died Monday, May 1, 2023. Service: Noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Roszel, Elisabeth, 92, died Tuesday, April 18, 2023. Service: 3 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2023, at Trinity Episcopal Church, Owensboro.
