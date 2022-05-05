Ashby, Floyd, 82, died Monday. Service: 5 p.m. Friday at Tucker Memorial Chapel. Burial: West School House Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Boarman, Jeff, 63, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery.
Clancy, Virginia, 93, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Ell, Robert, 79, died Monday. Service: 5 p.m. Thursday at Cloverport Funeral Home. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Hall, Betty, 70, died Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Service: 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Saturday, May 7, 2022, at Masonville United Methodist Church.
Knott, Bernice, 73, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery.
Phelps, Janet, 69, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: South Hampton Cemetery. Visitation: noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Schiff, Mary, 91, die d Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Stallings, Paula, 71, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday at St. William Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Thursday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
