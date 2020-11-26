Ling, Tracy, 50, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Hackleman Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Friday.
The past few months, The New York Times has coordinated a nationwide project to document the lives of Americans out of work. The study involved collaborating with 11 other local newsrooms around the U.S. The Messenger-Inquirer is the only newspaper from Kentucky in the collaboration. The resulting collection of stories was published Oct. 23, 2020, in the New York Times print edition and at nytimes.com/outofwork. The following list is the Messenger-Inquirer's recent local unemployment coverage; read more by clicking the "New York Times Project" header.
