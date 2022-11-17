DeArmond, Jimmie, 77, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Cypress Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Evans, Ann, 76, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Lewisport. Burial: Lewisport Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Fillman, Jeffery, 67, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday at Brescia University’s Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at Brescia University.
Fitzgerald, Mitchell, 32, died Saturday. Service: 4 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 2 p.m. Saturday at Morgan’s Funeral Home, Princeton. Burial: Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at Morgan’s Funeral Home, Princeton.
Fuqua, Randy, 54, died Sunday. Service: Noon Friday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Burial: Rosine Cemetery, Rosine. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Galloway, Scott, 56, died Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022. Services: 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at The Deck Beach Bar & Kitchen in Tybee Island, Georgia.
Greer, Jerry, 64, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun Chapel. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Hill, Michael, 61, died Monday. Service: Noon Saturday at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Lear, Rodney, 56, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Beechmont. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery.
Lorenzen, Bette, 85, died Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at United Presbyterian Church in Lebanon. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Martin, Johnny, 83, died Friday. Service: Noon Saturday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: New Cypress Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Morris, Jerrie, 78, died Thursday. Service: Noon Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Oglesby, Ellen, 71, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Mt. Pisgah Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Sullivan, Judith, 70, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday at Precious Blood Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Thursday at the church.
White, Patsy, 84, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Hartford. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 to 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
