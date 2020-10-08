Arachikavitz, Stanley, died Sept. 27. Service: 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Larkin Baptist Church, 2531 W. Old State Road 45, Rockport, IN 47635. A potluck style picnic and celebration of Stanley’s life will immediately follow the service.
Aud, Timothy, 60, died Oct. 1. Memorial service: 5 p.m. Friday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville. Burial: Blackford Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: After 2 p.m. Friday.
Brown, Dorothy, 90, died Saturday. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and after noon Saturday.
Loucks, Daniel, 79, died Saturday. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
McNulty, Frances, 76, died Sunday. Mass service: 11 a.m. Friday at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: After 2 p.m. Thursday at 320 Maple Ave., Owensboro with prayers at 6:30 p.m. and after 10 a.m. Friday at the church.
Rice, Keith, 58, died Monday. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Thursday at New Life Cemetery with burial to follow.
Stevenson Jr., Murray, 69, died Sunday. Service: Noon Friday at Coyle Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Hudson. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home and after 9 a.m. Friday at the church.
