Ammons, Robert, 84, died Monday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Beatty, Arthur, 77, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Burial: James Parker Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Bratcher, Marion, 75, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Friday at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church. A bereavement dinner will follow the Mass in the church cafeteria.
Caskey, Susie, 63, died Monday. Service: 5 p.m. Friday at New Paradise Baptist Church. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Glenn, Robert, 62, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery.
Harrison, Nova, 87, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery in Central City. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Jackson, Barbara, 79, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Safe Harbor Christian Fellowship. Burial: Blackford Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
Knight, James, 84, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Burial will follow.
Leggs, Lakiesha, 42, died Saturday. Service: Noon Saturday at Bethel Baptist Church, Drakesboro. Burial: West End Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
McElroy, Frances, 83, died Wednesday, October 12, 2022. Service: 3 p.m. Sunday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Sunday at the funeral home.
Rogers, Ruth, 68, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Spinks, Hayward, 90, died Sunday. Service: Noon Saturday at The Hartford Memorial Funeral Chapel. Visitation: 5 to 8 Friday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Stevens, Brenda, 81, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Whittinghill, Margaret, 86, died Friday. Service: Noon Thursday at St. Stephen Cathedral. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
