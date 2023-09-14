Birkhiemer, Linda, 83, died Monday. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Burch, Patricia, 88, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church Cemetery.
Graham, Shelby, 85, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville. Burial: Lee Family Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Hauslein, Betty, 77, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Sunday at. Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Kamalich, Anna, 92, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Saturday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Saturday at the church.
Kimmel, Peggie, 65, died Sunday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Burial: Dunmor Cemetery.
Koontz, Margaret, 89, died Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023. Service: Noon Saturday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Maddox, Robert, 90, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at Second Presbyterian Church, 3701 Old Brownsboro Road, Louisville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Friday, Sept. 29, 2023, at the church.
Majors, Betty, 76, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Jagoe Cemetery, Central City, with the burial to follow.
Merriweather, Lawrence, 67, died recently. Service: Noon Friday at Fourth Street Baptist Church. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery, with full military honors. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro.
Neal, Mendy, 48, died Saturday. Service: 6 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Robinson, Gwendolyn, 57, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Service: 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 25, 2023, at McFarland Funeral Home, Owensboro. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, ant 11 a.m. until the time of the service Monday, Sept. 25, 2023.
Rowe, Ray, 67, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Simpson, Karen, 60, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Richland Baptist Cemetery, McLean County. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Stallings, Perry, 68, died Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, Rockport, Indiana. Burial: Hackleman Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church.
Trotter, Reba, 74, died Monday. Visitation: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City.
Willyard, Dorothy, 87, died Monday. Service: Noon Friday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
