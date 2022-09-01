Barr, Gerald, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville. Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery.
Bolen, Kathy, 69, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery in Richland, Indiana. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Brown, Donald, 81, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Christ Gospel Church, Owensboro. There will be a time of fellowship following the service.
Decker, William, 72, died Tuesday. Service: 11 a.m. Friday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Memorial Gardens in Powderly. Visitation: 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Dockemeyer, Mildred, 90, died Friday. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Friday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Kokomo, Indiana. Burial: Crown Point Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, with the Rosary at 7:30 p.m., at the church.
Filback, Sheila, 55, died Sunday. Service: 7:30 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Visitation: 3 p.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Geary, Minnie, 91, died Saturday. Service: Noon Thursday at New Assembly Church, Hartford. Burial: Echols Cemetery, Echols. Visitation: 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Lanham, James, 85, died Sunday. Funeral Mass: noon Thursday at St. William Catholic Church in Philpot. Burial: St. William Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the church.
McMahon, Anne, 80, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at First Christian Church in Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the church.
Snyder, David, 56, died Monday. Service: Noon Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Graham Hill Cemetery.
Stewart, Lucille, 90, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cromwell. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Young, Kathy, 71, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Muster Funeral Homes, Livermore Chapel. Burial: Utica Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
