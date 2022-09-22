Adams, Faron, 65, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Burial: Poplar Grove Cemetery.
Anderson, Penny, 67, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery, Central City.
Davis, Tina, 86, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at Calvary Hill Church in Beaver Dam.
Farley, Stephen, 60, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Frederick, Joyce, 72, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, Henderson. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Gwin, Martha, died Sunday, September 11, 2022. Service: Noon Saturday in the chapel of James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory.
King, Elizabeth, 75, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Cook Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Renfrow, Dorothy, 96, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Friday in the chapel of Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Stevens, Bill, 75, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Westview Cemetery. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Velazquez, Amber, 42, died Saturday. Service: 3 p.m. Friday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
