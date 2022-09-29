Davis, Elizabeth, 89, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Augustine Catholic Church, Reed. Burial: St. Augustine Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: Noon Saturday at the church.
Shutt, Jean, 87, died Monday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Gibson and Son Funeral Home, Lewisport Chapel. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Sutherland, Sherry, 50, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Cecil Funeral Home. Burial: Cates Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Warren, James, 80, died Monday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
