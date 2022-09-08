Aull, Gregory, 70, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Buskill, Juanita, 94, died Wednesday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at New Hope Cemetery. Burial: Following service.
Deno, Jackie, 68, died Friday. Service: Noon Friday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Green Briar Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Drury, Evelyn, 98, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Sts. Joe and Paul Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at the church.
Harris, Allen, 65, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Hein, Helen, 88, died Monday. Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday at the Carmel Home. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the Carmel Home.
Henderson, Ray, 77, died Wednesday, August 24, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
LaBron, Ian, 33, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Sebastian Catholic Church in Calhoun. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Muster Funeral Homes, Calhoun, with prayers at 7 p.m., and from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Johnson, Doug, 63, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
O’Bryan, James, 77, died Sunday. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Richards, Helen, 79, died Tuesday. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Geary Funeral Home in Fordsville. Burial: Newton Springs Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Snyder, Betty, 81, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Gary’s Funeral Home in Greenville. Burial: Friendship Cemetery in Greenville. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Spencer, Carla, 63, died Monday. Service: Noon Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Taphorn, Audra, 82, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Friday at Walnut Memorial Baptist Church. Burial: Noon Saturday at Resthaven Cemetery, Louisville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the church, and 10 a.m. until noon Saturday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, Louisville.
Taylor, David, 46, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at Hawesville Baptist Church in the Family Life Center. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church.
Whitaker, Eleanor, 96, died Monday. Service: 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Immaculate Catholic Church. Burial: Mater Dolorosa Cemetery. Visitation: 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, and 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Whitaker, Jonathan, 32, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: New Bethel Cemetery in Utica. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Yeagle, Jeanne, 86, died Saturday. Service: Noon Friday at Glenn Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
