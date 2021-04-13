Baize, Jean, 82, died April 4. Graveside memorial service: 2 p.m. Friday at Render Memorial Cemetery, McHenry.
Fentress, Clinton, 90, died Tuesday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Burial: Church cemetery with military honors. Visitation: After 4 p.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home with the rosary recited at 7 p.m.
Harley, Timothy, 57, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 12 p.m. Wednesday at St. Mary of the Woods Catholic Church in Whitesville: Burial: St. Mary of the Woods Cemetery. Visitation: From 2 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday with prayers at 7 p.m. and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home in Whitesville.
Jones, Jerry, 56, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Visitation: After 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Lashbrook, Dyann, 81, died Friday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Thruston United Methodist Church. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
McHenry, Shartez, 34, died Tuesday. Funeral celebration: 11 a.m. Thursday in the chapel of Haley McGinnis Funeral Home and Crematory and streaming live at the official Haley McGinnis Facebook page. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: From 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home’s chapel and after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Ross, Linda, 84, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Saturday at St. Stephen Cathedral.
