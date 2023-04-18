Agnew, John, 57, died Sunday, April 9, 2023. Service: Noon Saturday at New Immanuel, ACOTLG Church, Central City. Burial: West End Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Bunch, Howard, 90, died Monday, April 10, 2023. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Calhoun Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Conder, Ronnie, 70, died Friday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, Hardinsburg. Burial: Garfield Cemetery. Visitation: 8:30 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home.
Tichenor, Imogene, 87, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
