Bartlett, Charles, 68, died Sunday, April 16, 2023. Service: Noon Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 9 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Brown, Betty, 96, died Friday. Graveside service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Peterson, Mary, 89, died Monday, April 17, 2023. Service: 4 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Robertson, William, 86, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints on Dean Road in Greenville. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Commented