Hancock, Ronnie, 79, died Wednesday. Service: 10 a.m. Wednesday at Muster Funeral Homes. Burial: Poplar Grove Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Johnson, William, 82, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Cook Cemetery, Custer. Visitation: After 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Morris, Rebecca, 70, died Friday. Service: 12 p.m. Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Old Salem Cemetery in Horse Branch. Visitation: From 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Simpson, Connie, 73, died Wednesday. Mass of Christian Burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Burial: St. Joseph Cemetery.
Thomas, Joe Milton, 89, died Wednesday. Service: Noon, April 30 at Third Baptist Church. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery. Visitation: 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at Glenn Funeral Home and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church.
