Hall, Clinton, 76, died Monday, March 27. Service: Noon Tuesday at Lewisport Cemetery, Lewisport, with military honors performed by Local Post 2939 of Tell City, Indiana.
Johnson, Maxine, 86, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Fairview Cemetery in Cromwell. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday.
McKenzie, Kenneth, 80, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Yellow Creek Cemetery, with military honors. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Melander, Betty, 85, died Monday, March 27. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Centertown Cemetery, Centertown.
