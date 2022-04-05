Crask, Larry, 78, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Crest Lawn Funeral Home in Cookeville, Tennessee. Interment: Crest Lawn Memorial Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Grimsley, Gloria, 65, died March 23, 2022. Celebration of Life: noon on April 16, 2022, at Bellevue Baptist Church.
Newton, Bud, 62, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Reid, William, 64, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Ennichment: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Speer, Robert, 86, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Hawesville Baptist Church. Burial: Serenity Hills. Visitation: From 9 a.m. Tuesday until service time at the church.
West, William, 73, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery in Cromwell. Visitation: From 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.
