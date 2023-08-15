Bland, Donald, 86, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at St. Romuald Catholic Church. Burial: St. Romuald Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 3:30 to 8 p.m., with the rosary at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday and 8 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Killman, Billie, 91, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hartford Memorial Chapel. Burial: Oakwood Cemetery, Hartford. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
McKinney, Helen, 52, died Thursday. Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Sanders, Elijah, 25, died Tuesday. Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport, Indiana.
Tichenor, Janet, 71, died Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at First Christian Church, Owensboro. Burial: First Christian Church Columbarium. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Commented