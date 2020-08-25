Aull, Louella, died Friday. Visitation: 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. A service with limited attendance will follow. Entombment: Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Blair, Edgar, 89, died Saturday. Graveside service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ebenezer Cemetery near Hatfield, Indiana. Visitation: From 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home in Rockport, Indiana.
Brown, Mary Lea, 67, died Aug. 14. Funeral: 3:30 p.m. Aug. 30 at Cornerstone Church. Visitation: 1 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the church. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens.
Ralph, Larry, 81, died March 21. Graveside service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Elmwood Cemetery.
Torrenga, Letha, 92, died Saturday. Services: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Koehler Funeral Home in Boonville, Indiana. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Owensboro. Visitation: From 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Commented