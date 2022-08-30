Brown, Donald, 81, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at Christ Gospel Church, Owensboro. There will be a time of fellowship following the service.
Geary, Minnie, 91, died Saturday. Service: Noon Thursday at New Assembly Church, Hartford. Burial: Echols Cemetery, Echols. Visitation: 4-8 p.m. Wednesday and after 10 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Hardin, Thomas, 56, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home in Beaver Dam. Burial: Render Memorial Cemetery with full military honors by the Ohio County Honor Guard. Visitation: After 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Lynn, Stephen, 57, died Monday, Aug. 22. Service: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Sebree First Baptist Church. Visitation: After 4 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
McMahon, Anne, 80, died Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at First Christian Church in Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, at the church.
Nichols, William, 97, died Thursday. Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home, Lima, Ohio. Visitation: One hour prior to service.
Robinson, Pamela, 47, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Kingswood Cemetery. Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and 8:30 until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Velotta, John, 59, died Tuesday, Aug. 23. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens with full military honors. Visitation: After noon until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Wright, Eugene, 79, died Tuesday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Fourth Street Baptist Church. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery with full military honors. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
