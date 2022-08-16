Daugherty, Morris, 89, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Sunnyside Cemetery. Visitation: From 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Marr, Larry, 74, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: Noon Tuesday at St. Pius the Tenth Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Catholic Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass Tuesday at the church.
Morris, Charlotte, 67, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Powderly Holiness Church, Powderly. Burial: Fairmount Cemetery, Central City. Visitation: From 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Powderly Holiness Church.
Nix, Betty, 86, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Grandview Cemetery in Grandview, Indiana.
Shivley, John, 72, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Eagles Aerie #4168, Starlite Drive, Owensboro.
Tippin, David, died July 13, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Palma Ceia United Methodist Church, Tampa, Florida.
Commented