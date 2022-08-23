Brown, Donald, 81, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Christ Gospel Church, Owensboro. There will be a time of fellowship following the service.
Gates, Steven, 58, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home in Central City. Burial: Joines Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. at the funeral home.
Lee, Clarence, 68, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: St. Alphonsus Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the church.
McMahon, Anne, 80, died Tuesday, August 9, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, September 3, 2022, at First Christian Church in Owensboro. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, September 3, 2022, at the church.
Moore, George, 89, died Tuesday. Service: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Paul’s by the Sea Episcopal Church in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. A reception will follow. Burial: 9 a.m. Saturday, August 27, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Catholic Cemetery in Utica, followed by a reception at the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home, Jacksonville Beach, Florida.
Powers, Donald, 75, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Blackford Baptist Church. Burial: Blackford Baptist Church cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the church.
Shivley, John, 72, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Eagles Aerie #4168, Starlite Drive, Owensboro.
Smith, Bobby, 85, died Friday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Whitesville Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Whitesville Baptist Church.
Wilcheck, Victoria, 82, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Wimmer, Edith, 87, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Hawesville Baptist Church. Burial: Serenity Hills Cemetery in Hawesville.
