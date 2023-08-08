Basinger, Georgia, 77, died Sunday. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at Hawesville United Methodist Church. Burial: Serenity Hills. Visitation: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Gibson & Son Funeral Home, Hawesville Chapel, and 11 a.m. until time of service Thursday at Hawesville Methodist Church.
Bivens, Clarence, 77, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Brown, Ben, 95, died Friday. Service: 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery, Bremen. Visitation: 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Corkran, Zelma, 79, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at First Presbyterian Church. Burial: First Presbyterian Church Columbarium. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Gerdom, Tamra, 58, died Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. Service: Noon Saturday at Shiloh Church, Rockport, Indiana.
Heflin, Trenda, 63, died Saturday. Services: 1 p.m. Thursday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Holly, Anne, 63, died Saturday. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at Living Faith Church, Hartford. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
Howard, Matthew, 89, died Friday. Service: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Visitation: 2 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Howard, William, 92, died Monday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at St. James Catholic Church. Burial: St. James Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home.
Maze, Deborah, 60, died Friday. Services: 1 p.m. Wednesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Mt. Zion Cemetery, Cromwell. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mincy, Edward, 88, died Sunday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023 at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville. Burial: Pleasant Grove Cemetery, Pattiville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Rhodes, Darlene, 79, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Boultinghouse Funeral Home, Rockport. Burial: Sunset Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Rumage, Nathan, 18, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Stafford, Elizabeth, 84, died Sundy. Service: 2 p.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Stewart, Henry, 83, died Friday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Stobaugh, Kami, 57, died Friday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Nebo Cemetery.
Vance, Mark, 59, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at Geary Funeral Home, Fordsville.
Wade, Alfred, 88, died Sunday, July 9, 2023. Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory.
Commented