Hurm, Mary, 83, died Thursday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial: Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., with prayers at 6:30 p.m., Monday and from 8:30 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory.
Payne, Dorothy, 91, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Garfield Baptist Church. Burial: Garfield Cemetery. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home.
Shivley, John, 72, died Thursday, July 21, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, August 28, 2022, at the Eagles Aerie #4168, Starlite Drive, Owensboro.
Eckert, Charlotte, 75, died Friday. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel in Evansville, IN. Burial: Private burial at Rose Hill Cemetery in Newburgh, IN. Visitation: 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday at Boone Funeral Home East Chapel.
Terry, Bobby, 76, died Friday. Service: 5 p.m. Tuesday at Betts & West Funeral Home, Nicholasville. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Yeiser, William, 74, died Saturday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial: Utica Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
