Atchison, Joseph, 79, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Free Zion Church in Reo, Indiana. Burial: Hackleman Cemetery in Rockport, Indiana. Visitation: From 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Free Zion.
Gates, Jerry, 70, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at Koehler Funeral home in Boonville, Indiana. Burial: Garrison Chapel Cemetery in Gentryville, Indiana. Visitation: From 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, and 10 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Smeathers, Kevin, 60, died Friday. Livestreamed service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at www.davisfuneralhome.com. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery.
Whobrey, Nellie, 90, died Friday. Streaming service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at musterfuneralhomes.com. Burial: Richland Baptist Cemetery, McLean County.
