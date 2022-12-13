Brandle, Scotty, 48, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Serenity Hills, Hawesville. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Craig, Joseph, 77, died Thursday. Service: 6 p.m. Thursday at Matthew’s Table.
Frakes, Wayne, 77, died Friday. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery.
Galloway, Steven, 48, died Friday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home. Burial: Lone Star Cemetery in Falls of Rough. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Monday and after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Johnson, Roy, 81, died Saturday, Nov. 26. Service: 2 p.m. EST Sunday at Crowell Brothers Peachtree Chapel. Visitation: 1 p.m. EST until time of service Sunday at the funeral home.
Meserve, Joseph, 53, died Saturday. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Monday at St. William Catholic Church. Burial: St. William Catholic Church Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m., with prayers at 4:30 p.m. Sunday at Cecil Funeral Home.
Pendley, Robert, 83, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Schell, Mary, 42, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Vaught, Brenda, 70, died Thursday. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Following service at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 5 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Commented