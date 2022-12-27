Adkins, Bonnie, 68, died Thursday. Funeral services: Noon Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Cherry Hill Cemetery. Visitation: After 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Aguirre, Rodolfo, 64, died Sunday. Funeral service: 6 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Brown, Joretta, 81, died Thursday. Memorial services: 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Bevil Bros. Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Chancellor, Ann, 95, died Wednesday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Coomes, Colton, 19, died Wednesday, Dec. 21. Funeral services: Noon Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Macedonia Baptist Church, Falls of Rough. Burial: Church cemetery. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday and 8-11 a.m. Wednesday at Trent-Dowell Funeral Home, Hardinsburg.
Crowe, Frank, 82, died Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Cates Cemetery, Whitesville.
Flener, Steve, 69, died Friday. Funeral service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 3-7 p.m. Tuesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Fox, Bobby, 80, died Saturday. Funeral services: 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville Chapel. Burial: Odd Fellows Cemetery. Visitation: 4-7 p.m. Wednesday and after noon Thursday at the funeral home.
Greene, R. Glenn, 93, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Hayden, Sara, 81, died Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022. Funeral Mass: 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home chapel, with a reception to follow. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at the Carmel Home.
Jacques, Charles, 78, died Wednesday. Service: 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Kiper, Karen, 67, died Tuesday. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at William L. Danks Funeral Home, Beaver Dam. Burial: Echols Cemetery, Echols. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Lewis, Marie, 101, died Thursday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Scherer Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Little, Shirley, 86, died Thursday. Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Cecil Funeral Home, Whitesville. Burial: Cates Cemetery, Whitesville. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday and 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mitchell, Bettie, 83, died Monday, Dec. 19. Funeral service: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, Madisonville. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Moore, Betty, 89, died Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Morris, Clarence, 91, died Thursday. Service: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Murphy, Shawna, 52, died Saturday. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at Mount Calvary Baptist Church. Visitation: 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, at the church.
Perdue, Thomas, infant, died Wednesday. Service: Noon Wednesday at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church. Burial: Riverside Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the church.
Peyton, Drexel, 89, died Tuesday, Dec. 20. Funeral service: 2 p.m. Thursday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial will be at Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: Noon until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Pogue, Jimmy, 79, died Sunday. Funeral services: 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Tucker Beechmont Funeral Home. Visitation: 4 p.m. until the time of service Thursday at the funeral home.
Potts, Elsie, 102, died Saturday. Funeral services: 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022 at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Wednesday and from 2 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Rayborn, JoNell, 93, died Wednesday. Service: 11 a.m. Thursday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Bethlehem Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Roberts, Brad, 41, died Friday. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Thursday Dec. 29, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville Chapel. Burial: Nebo Cemetery. Visitation: 9 a.m. until the service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Skipworth, Jane, 82, died Saturday. Funeral services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29 at Joines Chapel General Baptist Church. Burial: Greenbrier Church Cemetery, Greenville. Visitation: 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Gary’s Funeral Home, Greenville, and from 9 a.m. until time of service Thursday, Dec. 29 at Joines Chapel General Baptist Church.
Simmons, William, 81, died Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at Saint Sebastian Church, Sebastian, Florida, followed by a reception at 11 a.m. at LeSage Hall.
Stone, Luke, 19, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. Service: 1 p.m. Tuesday at James H. Davis Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Swaidner, Roxanne, 62, died Sunday, Dec. 18. Funeral services: 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. Burial: Hanson Cemetery. Visitation: 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.
Vanover, Joseph, 70, died Saturday. Funeral service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Rosehill Cemetery. Visitation: 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and 10 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Zuerner, Clytie, 93, died Monday. Graveside services: 11 a.m. Thursday at the Chimes Mausoleum at GreeneLawn Memory Gardens, Greeneville, TN.
Commented