Carmon, Melvin, 79, died Thursday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Cecil Funeral Home. Burial: Cates Cemetery.
Dean, Marilyn, 90, died Friday. Service: Noon Tuesday at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation: 10 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Hudson, Mark, 55, died Saturday, October 26, 2022. Service: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Linnemann Funeral Home, 30 Commonwealth Ave., Erlanger.
Quinn, George, 83, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022 at Glenn Funeral Home and Crematory. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: Noon until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home.
Pendley, Robert, 83, died Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Tucker Memorial Chapel, Sacramento. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at the funeral home.
Roberts, Kelly, 54, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday at Providence United Methodist Church, Philpot. Visitation: Noon until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Spinks, Shirley, 81, died Friday. Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel at James H. Davis Funeral Home. Burial: Owensboro Memorial Gardens. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home.
Wilson, James, 83, died Thursday. Services: Noon Wednesday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home. Burial: Rosehill-Elmwood Cemetery, Owensboro. Visitation: 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday at the funeral home.
